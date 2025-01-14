Stubbs Businesswoman Faces Multiple Charges

Stubbs Businesswoman Charged with Assault and Resisting Arrest

On January 12, 2025, police arrested and charged Cannice Dickson, a 46-year-old businesswoman of Stubbs, with assault causing actual bodily harm, assaulting a police officer, and resisting arrest.

Investigations revealed that on January 11, 2025, in Stubbs, Dickson assaulted Kayzonna Lavia, a 23-year-old police officer of Stubbs/Owia, by scraping her right hand with an unknown object and kicking her in the stomach, causing actual bodily harm. Dickson also assaulted PC 559 Lavia by pushing her while she was acting in the due execution of her duties.

Further investigations revealed that Dickson resisted the arrest of Cpl 134 Hadley Ballantyne by pushing him as he carried out his lawful duties.

Dickson appeared before the Calliaqua Magistrate Court on January 13, 2025, and pleaded not guilty to the charges. He was granted bail in the sum of $1,000.00 ECC with one surety. The matters were adjourned to March 10, 2025.