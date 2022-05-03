Canouan Estate (a shorty dinghy ride away) also has two tasty restaurants — L’Ance Guyac and Shell Beach — and Soho Beach House, also new on the island, and Shenanigans are great for those who want to venture off the estate. No matter where you eat, though, kick off the evening with a sundowner at Turtles, a cocktail bar that looks like it was yanked from the Hamptons.

And then there’s the spa: Not succumbing to environmental limitations, the treatment cabanas are all tucked directly against a mountain overseeing the water. The property also recently debuted two overwater villas with an outdoor balcony, steam shower, and glass floors so guests can gaze at the cerulean waters as they drift off during a massage, facial, or body scrub.

There’s lots to engage active travelers, too, like a round of golf at the Jim Fazio–designed course followed by sunset cocktails on the 13th hole, or taking out a catamaran, stand-up paddleboard, or kayak.

One morning, I opted for the short — albeit deceivingly steep — climb up Mount Royal with Kezzy, the Mandarin’s nature guide. Pumping my arms and hoisting my knees high to keep the momentum going, I pulled my way to the 877-foot summit — the highest point on the island — pausing to appreciate the tortoises and soldier crabs with whom we shared the trail, until a hummingbird flitting between branches commandeered my gaze down. Reaching the peak instantly erased my memory of the effort it took to get there: Stunning views, including neighboring Mustique, Union Island, and Petit St. Vincent, unravel in every direction. I asked Kezzy, who tackles the trail almost every day, whether he tires of the view. “Never,” he said.

This seems to be a theme on the island. Another morning, we sailed out to Tobago Cays, cradling five uninhabited islands and a protected coral reef with some of the best snorkeling in the Caribbean. Somewhere between swimming alongside a trio of green turtles and spotting a school of stingrays and sea urchin, I thought to myself, this is too good to be true. Later that afternoon, as we bobbed back toward the hotel on our catamaran, our guide, unprompted, shared: “I love the water. Every day is different — it doesn’t get old.”

Though few activities exist beyond the gates of the Mandarin, there’s no need for a jammed itinerary. Most days, I found myself moseying to the sand in front of my suite more than a dozen times a day, dipping my toes in for a moment, watching the waves slow dance in the evening breeze. In the afternoon, I’d linger on a lounger with a book, finishing each chapter with a dip in the ocean.