CANTO and Suriname Team Up to Propel Digital Transformation

CANTO and Suriname’s Ministry of Transport, Communication, and Tourism Forge Strategic Partnership to Advance ICT Innovation

CANTO, the Caribbean’s premier trade association for the ICT sector, has joined forces with Suriname’s Ministry of Transport, Communication, and Tourism in a bold step toward accelerating the nation’s digital transformation.

During a high-level meeting, CANTO’s Secretary General, Teresa Wankin, engaged with Suriname’s Minister of Transport, Communication, and Tourism, Mr. Uraiqit Ramsaran, to discuss the strategic implementation of CANTO’s eMarket cloud-based procurement platform.

The eMarket solution is designed to modernize procurement processes, fostering economic growth by enabling operators, vendors, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and entrepreneurs in Suriname to access a dynamic and expansive digital marketplace.

The discussions, which underscored a shared commitment to ICT advancement, were attended by prominent stakeholders, including:

– Enrique Dipotiko, Secretary, Ministry of Transport, Communication, and Tourism

– Setrowidjojo Hendrik, Senior Advisor to the Minister

Additionally, Keino Cox, CANTO emarket Technical Lead, provided invaluable insights, reinforcing eMarket’s position as one of the region’s most innovative and collaborative platforms for facilitating business.

Minister Ramsaran expressed his unwavering support for initiatives like CANTO’s eMarket, emphasizing its potential to serve as a catalyst for Suriname’s technological evolution. The country stands at the threshold of a transformative era in ICT and the Ministry is committed to driving this change and empowering Suriname through collaborative and innovative solutions.

The meeting also set the stage for the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between CANTO and the Ministry, marking a pivotal milestone in their partnership. The MoU will outline a strategic framework for fostering ICT development, with subsequent discussions aimed at advancing Suriname’s position in the regional digital economy.

CANTO continues to champion ICT-driven innovation across the Caribbean, enabling governments and businesses to unlock new opportunities for growth and development.