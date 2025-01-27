CANTO Connect 2025 Opens in Curaçao﻿

CANTO stands as a partner to the Caribbean Datacentre Association

Leaders, innovators, and policymakers from the telecommunications sector across the Caribbean have gathered in Curaçao for CANTO Connect 2025 and the 41st Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The three-day event, which officially opened on January 26 at the Renaissance Wind Creek Curaçao Resort, is co-hosted by the Regulatory Authority of Curaçao (RAC) and runs through January 28.

This year’s conference centers on the theme, “Towards a Unified and Sustainable Gigabit Society,” addressing the challenges and opportunities of advancing connectivity, stimulating economic growth, and promoting sustainability throughout the region.

Addressing the delegates at the opening ceremony, CANTO Chairman Mike Antonius emphasized the importance of collective commitment in overcoming challenges and delivering on the promise of a connected, inclusive and sustainable Caribbean.

Chairman Antonius stated, “We understand that the road to a Caribbean Gigabit Society is not without its challenges. However, our collective efforts can overcome these hurdles and bring our vision to life. The resulting report, ‘Towards a Caribbean Gigabit Society 2030,’ presents a vision and a plan to transform the Caribbean into a sustainable, digitally integrated, and globally competitive region.

Central to this vision is the commitment to universal access to high-speed internet through the deployment of 5G networks and Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH). This plan prioritizes digital inclusion, economic growth, and the reduction of social and economic disparities that hinder regional development.”