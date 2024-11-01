Cape Air Expands Caribbean Reach with Flights to St. Kitts

Cape Air Announces New Service to St. Kitts Beginning December 7, 2024

Cape Air continues to grow and expand in the Caribbean! Beginning December 7, 2024, the airline will launch new flights between Cyril E. King International Airport (STT) in St. Thomas and Vance W. Amory International Airport (NEV) in Nevis to Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport (SKB) in St. Kitts. Whether traveling for business or pleasure, this new service will allow travelers greater flexibility and connectivity to enjoy all of the natural beauty and rich history that St. Kitts has to offer. Passengers can book their reservations now on capeair.com or by calling

1-800-CAPE-AIR. Through Cape Air’s longtime partnerships with major airlines, flights, and connections will be available on several partner airline websites and through online and other agencies.

The new schedule will include four-times-weekly nonstop service from Nevis and St.Thomas to St. Kitts. This new route will expand Cape Air’s convenient connectivity in the Caribbean. Flights will be operated on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

“Today marks an exciting milestone as we launch our service to St. Kitts, enhancing connectivity for both tourists seeking paradise and businesses looking to expand their reach,” said Linda Markham, CEO and President of Cape Air. “This new route not only opens doors to breathtaking landscapes and vibrant culture but also fosters economic growth and opportunity. We are thrilled to connect more people with the beauty and potential of this incredible destination.”

The Honorable Marsha T. Henderson, Minister of Tourism for St. Kitts, expressed her enthusiasm for this new service, noting its importance in boosting regional tourism and fostering greater economic and cultural ties across the islands.

“We are delighted to welcome Cape Air to St. Kitts as they expand their network to include these key destinations. This new service will greatly enhance inter-island connectivity, making travel more accessible for our residents and tourists alike,” stated Minister Henderson. “As we continue to focus on strategic initiatives that support our tourism industry, Cape Air’s arrival is a positive step in making St. Kitts a more attractive destination in the region. We look forward to a fruitful partnership that will further highlight the beauty and vibrancy of our islands.”

Since 1989, Cape Air is one of the largest commuter airlines in the United States, serving 31 cities in the US and the Caribbean. The New England regional airline, based in Hyannis, Massachusetts, has grown from three flights a day between Provincetown and Boston in 1989 to a fleet of 98 aircraft, more than 300 flights a day, and flying approximately 400,000 passengers annually.