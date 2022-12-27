Captain & Crew rescued after vessel sinks on its way to Guyana

Fishermen on board LADY SHANEEZA saved after vessel sinks on its way to Guyana

The Guyana Defence Force Coast Guard Ranks yesterday saved a boat captain and his crew after the boat they were in capsized on Christmas Eve due to inclement weather.

According to the Guyana Defence Force, a spotted distress signal was picked up by the Timehri control tower off the Essequibo Coast, prompting a search and rescue operation.

Six crew members of the ship LADY SHANEEZA were rescued from a life raft after the response vessel and team were immediately dispatched to the scene.

They reported that their boat sank due to extremely poor weather to the Coast Guard. They also reported the disappearance of another crew member who was wearing a life jacket and drifted. To support the endeavor, Roraima Airways conducted an aerial search.

After the event, Christopher Williams, 57, a second crew member, drifted for more than 19 hours until being found by the Ratings. He was saved four nautical miles or so from the Pomeroon River mouth.

Williams was brought to the Charity Hospital in an ambulance.

The ship had left Guyana earlier this month and was traveling back from Trinidad.

Source : GDF