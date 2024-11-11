Taxi drivers’ livelihoods on the Line after car boat docking mishap

AURORA P & O CRUISES cancels call to Kingstown Cruise Port

Port officials have until Thursday to guarantee the continuation of the cruise season, which is vital for the livelihoods of hundreds of taxi drivers, following the incident on Sunday when the cruise ship MV Aurora was turned away after the vehicle Caribbean Splendid Ace ripped a hole in the hull while docking at the cruise terminal.

On Monday, taxi drivers called for a comprehensive investigation and sought answers through various communication channels regarding who would compensate them for their lost earnings from Sunday.

A taxi driver remarked, “Numerous individuals used petrol and diesel to reach Kingstown; vendors made food for the various stops since it was a Sunday.” Who will provide them with compensation?

On Sunday night, the port issued the following statement:

“On Sunday morning, a RORO vessel sustained damage to its hull while attempting to dock at the Kingstown Cruise Terminal. Even with its temporary impairment, the ship managed to unload all of its cargo successfully”.

“This incident has led to the cancellation of a cruise ship that was scheduled to arrive here this morning. If the accident had not happened, the cargo vessel would have departed on time, allowing the cruise ship to arrive as planned”.

“The breach in the vessel, situated just above the waterline, presents multiple operational challenges and requires a thorough professional evaluation of the damage prior to its safe extraction from the present site”.

Splendid Ace, transporting used vehicles from Japan to the island, was en route from Barbados when the incident took place.

The vessel is owned by MITSUI OSK LINES LTD, which constructed it in 2003. The ship arrived at the docks in Saba, Venezuela; Trinidad; and Barbados before finally berthing in St. Vincent.

The upcoming cruise ship scheduled to dock here on Friday is the AIDAperla, carrying 3,400 passengers.

Officials have not yet revealed the revenue loss from Sunday.