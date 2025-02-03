RSVGPF investigates car crash involving Auxiliary Police Officer

Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident at Mangrove

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident that occurred at approximately 7:15 PM, on February 2, 2025 on the Mangrove Public Road.

According to investigations, a red Toyota Vitz, registration number RL868, owned by Elite Rental Services of Richland Park, was being driven by Elrico Patterson, a 29-year-old Auxiliary Police Officer of Owia, when it ran off the public roadway and went over an embankment.

Tragically, 19-year-old passenger Normanie Duncan, an unemployed resident of Owia, succumbed to injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the District Medical Officer. Two other passengers, Raffique Hackshaw, 36, and Jovanie Phillips, 24, also of Owia, sustained varying degrees of injuries and were transported to the Georgetown Hospital for medical attention.

Due to the severity of their injuries, Elrico Patterson and Jovanie Phillips were later transferred to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCMH) for further treatment. Raffique Hackshaw is reported to be in stable condition.

Personnel from the Criminal Records Office (CRO) processed the accident scene. The vehicle sustained extensive damage and is currently in police custody as investigations continue.