CARDI Celebrating 50 Years of Agricultural Innovation in SVG

The Caribbean Agricultural Research and Development Institute (CARDI) celebrated CARDI Day 2024, hosting an Exhibition and Field Day Ceremony at its field station in Orange Hill on December 5.

This event commemorated CARDI’s 50th anniversary, highlighting its ongoing contributions to agricultural research, increased productivity, and the integration of innovative technologies within the agricultural sector of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The opening ceremony was led by Mr. Donawa Jackson, CARDI’s Country Representative, who welcomed all attendees to the event. The ceremony also featured remarks from several key figures, including Hon. Saboto Caesar, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry, and Labour; Mrs. Nerrisa Gittens-McMillan, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture; Mr. Renato Gumbs, Chief Agricultural Officer; and Hon. Montgomery Daniel, Minister of Transportation, Works, Land and Surveys and Physical Planning. Their speeches underscored the vital role CARDI plays in the sustainable development of agriculture in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Attendees participated in the event, including farmers, institutional representatives, and students from surrounding schools. They explored the areas of the field station led by Mr. Donawa Jackson, CARDI Country Representative, who offered a hands-on view of CARDI’s research efforts.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, awards of recognition were presented to CARDI’s staff, former employees, dedicated farmers and other distinguished individuals for their significant contributions to the advancement of agriculture. These awards served as a testament to the collaborative efforts involved in enhancing agricultural productivity and sustainability in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The ceremony was hosted by Mr. Leroy Jackson, whose leadership ensured the smooth execution of the ceremony. CARDI continues to play a pivotal role in the agricultural landscape of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, driving research and development initiatives that support the growth of the sector, improve food security, and foster sustainable agricultural practices for future generations.