CARDI Launches Digital Transformation of Agri-food Systems

On Tuesday, May 6, 2025, the Digital Transformation of Agri-food Systems Project commenced at the Dumbarton Agricultural Station, St Vincent

After the opening ceremony, twenty-five (25) participants commenced training on the “My Geo Farm” app, beginning with a theoretical session at the Dumbarton Agricultural Station.

On Wednesday, May 7th, 2025, the training progressed with a practical field demonstration on utilising the app.

The training exercises are scheduled to occur over a span of three months.

The initiative is being carried out by the Caribbean Agricultural Research and Development Institute (CARDIcaribbean) in partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture and the International Centre for Tropical Agriculture Alliance of Bioversity International and CIAT.

The Agency for International Cooperation of Colombia (APC Colombia) is providing funding for the project.

During the ceremony, speeches were made by CARDI’s representative (SVG), Mr. Donawa Jackson; Minister of Agriculture, Saboto S. Caesar; Chief Agricultural Officer, Mr. Renato Gumbs; and representatives from CIAT, Dr. Anton Eitzinger and Mr. Christian Fiel.