CARDI Makes Dasheen Donation to, Churches, ZHTF, Prisons

CARDI MAKES DONATION

Today, the Caribbean Agricultural Research and Development Institute (CARDI) donated several boxes of Dasheen to the Ministry of Health, His Majesty’s Prison, the Zero Hunger Trust Fund and several churches.

Speaking at the handing ceremony at the Montreal Green House Park cold storage facility, CARDI’s Local Representative Donowa Jackson said the dasheen was used in a post harvest trial, which made use of a biological agent that helps to prevents rot and spoilage.

He said the biological agent used is a safer alternative to the chemicals used in the past.

Also giving remarks was the Minister of Health and Area Representative for Marriaqua Hon. St. Clair “Jimmy” Prince, who said the dasheen is an important crop for the constituency, which is well known for its agriculture output.

The Health Minister praised CARDI and the Ministry of Agriculture for their work which is helping to ensure safe and healthy foods are available.

Meanwhile, Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Saboto Ceasar praised CARDI for its continued collaboration with the ministry to ensure the sustainable growth of the dasheen industry.