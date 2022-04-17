Cargo Airline Jota Aviation Calls It A Day

London Biggin Hill Airport-based charter and cargo airline Jota Aviation ceased operations over the Easter weekend. The airline, which began operations in 2009, has not yet commented publicly on the closure. But last year, Jota Aviation said the pandemic, Brexit, and EU red tape were all causing problems at the airline.

Jota Aviation calls it a day on Easter Saturday

According to a report in UK Aviation News, Jota Aviation closed its doors on Easter Saturday. They also note Jota hasn’t issued a statement on the cessation of business. But the airline has deleted its social media accounts, and the UK business registrar Companies House is owed money.

Jota Aviation specialized in the charter of passenger and freight aircraft. The airline had carved out a niche flying sports teams around Europe – a market severely curtailed by the pandemic. Jota also operated general passenger charters and cargo charters and offered ACMI and Part 145 maintenance services.

“Jota Aviation are a trusted airline to a variety of clients throughout Europe,” says Jota Aviation’s website. “We have strong foundations in the wet lease, contract, and ad-hoc markets on behalf of European operators, including Air France HOP!, CityJet, and BA Cityflyer. Our reputation in the industry is built upon our operational excellence incorporating our highly experienced crew, our Part 145 maintenance approval combined with exceptional technical and safety standards.”