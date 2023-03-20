Caribbean Airlines adds additional flight on St Vincent-New York route

CAL adding additional flights to SVG

By this summer, Caribbean Airlines will add an additional flight to St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG).

The flight will be added to the JFK (New York)–Argyle (St. Vincent) route. The announcement was made by Tourism Minister Carlos James.

“We would normally let the airlines make their announcements, but if you were to try to book to come to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines today, by July 1st, you will be able to have access to an additional flight coming to the island just in time for the carnival period.”

James said he is hoping to see a lot of visitors and Vincentians returning to the destination.

“So we’ll see by July an additional flight, which will take us to two flights weekly coming out of New York, and gradually, as these hotels, which are currently under construction, are completed, we will see a move towards daily flights coming from a lot more destinations to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.”

James said they are expecting a lot more traffic to St. Vincent and the Grenadines in the coming months with the opening of Sandals Resorts.