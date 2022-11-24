Caribbean Airlines (CAL) resumes daily service to Grenada

GRENADA WELCOMES RETURN OF DAILY CARIBBEAN AIRLINES FLIGHT SERVICE

The Government of Grenada is pleased to advise that Caribbean Airlines Ltd (CAL) has increased their flight schedule to daily service between Maurice Bishop International Airport (MBIA) and Piarco International, Trinidad, effective November 26, 2022.

Prime Minister, Hon. Dickon Mitchell welcomed the increased intra-regional flights noting the extreme hardship in recent times to move freely between the islands.

“The return of a daily flight service between Grenada and Trinidad is a win for our islands but also a win for the region, which has been struggling significantly with intra -regional travel. Regional connectivity is not only important for the tourism industry, but it is also critical to ensure sustained economic growth and development especially in the area of trade and foreign investment,” Prime Minister Mitchell stated.

The Monday and Friday CAL service will depart in the evenings at 8:15 pm arriving at Piarco International at 8:55 pm, offering connectivity to their red-eye New York service. The Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday flight service departs MBIA at 11:20 am and arrives in Port of Spain at 12:00pm, offering convenient connections to the Toronto flight service.

Wednesdays and Fridays depart at 9:15 am with the Wednesday service operating via Barbados and arriving at Piarco International at 12:10 pm and the Friday non-stop service to Piarco arrives at 9:55 am.

Petra Roach, CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority also welcomed the timely addition of flight options, noting that many are eager to travel during this holiday period. “We are delighted with the commitment of CAL to increase flight frequency between Grenada and Trinidad, our top-performing market in the Caribbean.”

Commenting on the new service, Chairman of the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA), Randall Dolland remarked: “These additional flights give visitors the option to connect to Grenada for both business and leisure and brings a welcome boost to regional

Source : GTA