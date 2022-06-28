CARIBBEAN AIRLINES FLIGHT DISRUPTIONS FOR JUNE 29

(UPDATE AS AT 3:35 PM – JUNE 28, 2022)

Port of Spain, June 28, 2022. Caribbean Airlines advises of further disruptions to its domestic and international flights due to the Tropical Storm Warning issued for Trinidad and Tobago and the severe weather conditions expected.

DOMESTIC CANCELLATIONS FOR WEDNESDAY 29 JUNE, 2022

FLIGHT ROUTING STATUS BW 1500/ BW 1501 POS-TAB-POS Cancelled BW 1502/ BW 1503 POS-TAB-POS Cancelled BW 1504/ BW 1505 POS-TAB-POS Cancelled BW 1506/ BW 1507 POS-TAB-POS Cancelled BW 1512/ BW 1513 POS-TAB-POS Cancelled BW 1514/ BW 1515 POS-TAB-POS Cancelled BW 1522/ BW 1523 POS-TAB-POS Cancelled

INTERNATIONAL RE-NUMBERED AND RE-TIMED SERVICES FOR WEDNESDAY 29 JUNE

*ALL TIMES LOCAL*

FLIGHT NEW FLIGHT NUMBER ROUTING NEW DEP TIME NEW ARR TIME BW 417 BW 3417 KIN/SXM 8:00 AM 11:15 AM SXM/BGI 12:50 PM 2:00 PM BGI/POS 3:05 PM 4:00 PM BW 883 BW 3883 POS/PBM 5:20 PM 6:55 PM PBM/POS 8:15 PM 9:45 PM BW 463 BW 3463 GEO/POS 4:00 PM 5:10 PM BW 212 BW 3212 POS/TAB 4:00 PM 4:25 PM TAB/BGI 5:25 PM 6:20 PM BGI/TAB 7:15 PM 8:10 PM TAB/POS 9:10 PM 9:35 PM BW 527 BW 3527 JFK/GEO 8:00 AM 1:40 PM GEO/POS 2:45 PM 3:55 PM

INTERNATIONAL CANCELLATIONS FOR WEDNESDAY 29 JUNE, 2022

FLIGHT ROUTING STATUS BW 484/ BW 483 POS-MIA-POS Cancelled. Passengers will be accommodated on the BW 480/ BW 481 services via Fort Lauderdale on Jul 1.

Passengers are encouraged to register for real-time flight notifications and updates via https://www.caribbean- airlines.com/#/caribbean- flight-notifications. Customers may also check the status of a flight by route or flight number using the FLIGHT STATUS tab on the Caribbean Airlines homepage on www.caribbean-airlines.com

