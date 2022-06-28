ADVERT
Tuesday, June 28

CARIBBEAN AIRLINES FLIGHT DISRUPTIONS FOR JUNE 29

Editorial Staff

(UPDATE AS AT 3:35 PM – JUNE 28, 2022)

Port of Spain, June 28, 2022. Caribbean Airlines advises of further disruptions to its domestic and international flights due to the Tropical Storm Warning issued for Trinidad and Tobago and the severe weather conditions expected.

                                         DOMESTIC CANCELLATIONS FOR WEDNESDAY 29 JUNE, 2022

 

FLIGHT

ROUTING

STATUS

BW 1500/ BW 1501

POS-TAB-POS

Cancelled

BW 1502/ BW 1503

POS-TAB-POS

Cancelled

BW 1504/ BW 1505

POS-TAB-POS

Cancelled

BW 1506/ BW 1507

POS-TAB-POS

Cancelled

BW 1512/ BW 1513

POS-TAB-POS

Cancelled

BW 1514/ BW 1515

POS-TAB-POS

Cancelled

BW 1522/ BW 1523

POS-TAB-POS

Cancelled

                          INTERNATIONAL RE-NUMBERED AND RE-TIMED SERVICES FOR WEDNESDAY 29 JUNE

*ALL TIMES LOCAL*

 

FLIGHT

NEW FLIGHT NUMBER

ROUTING

NEW

DEP TIME

NEW

ARR TIME

BW 417

BW 3417

KIN/SXM

8:00 AM

11:15 AM

 

 

SXM/BGI

12:50 PM

2:00 PM

 

 

BGI/POS

3:05 PM

4:00 PM

 

 

 

 

 

BW 883

BW 3883

POS/PBM

5:20 PM

6:55 PM

 

 

PBM/POS

8:15 PM

9:45 PM

 

 

 

 

 

BW 463

BW 3463

GEO/POS

4:00 PM

5:10 PM

 

 

 

 

 

BW 212

BW 3212

POS/TAB

4:00 PM

4:25 PM

 

 

TAB/BGI

5:25 PM

6:20 PM

 

 

BGI/TAB

7:15 PM

8:10 PM

 

 

TAB/POS

9:10 PM

9:35 PM

 

 

 

 

 

BW 527

BW 3527

JFK/GEO

8:00 AM

1:40 PM

 

 

GEO/POS

2:45 PM

3:55 PM

                                     INTERNATIONAL CANCELLATIONS FOR WEDNESDAY 29 JUNE, 2022

 

FLIGHT

ROUTING

STATUS

BW 484/ BW 483

POS-MIA-POS

 

Cancelled.

 

Passengers will be accommodated on the BW 480/ BW 481 services via Fort Lauderdale on Jul 1.

 

Passengers are encouraged to register for real-time flight notifications and updates via https://www.caribbean-airlines.com/#/caribbean-flight-notifications. Customers may also check the status of a flight by route or flight number using the FLIGHT STATUS tab on the Caribbean Airlines homepage on www.caribbean-airlines.com

