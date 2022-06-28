CARIBBEAN AIRLINES FLIGHT DISRUPTIONS FOR JUNE 29

(UPDATE AS AT 3:35 PM – JUNE 28, 2022)
Port of Spain, June 28, 2022. Caribbean Airlines advises of further disruptions to its domestic and international flights due to the Tropical Storm Warning issued for Trinidad and Tobago and the severe weather conditions expected.
DOMESTIC CANCELLATIONS FOR WEDNESDAY 29 JUNE, 2022
|
FLIGHT
|
ROUTING
|
STATUS
|
BW 1500/ BW 1501
|
POS-TAB-POS
|
Cancelled
|
BW 1502/ BW 1503
|
POS-TAB-POS
|
Cancelled
|
BW 1504/ BW 1505
|
POS-TAB-POS
|
Cancelled
|
BW 1506/ BW 1507
|
POS-TAB-POS
|
Cancelled
|
BW 1512/ BW 1513
|
POS-TAB-POS
|
Cancelled
|
BW 1514/ BW 1515
|
POS-TAB-POS
|
Cancelled
|
BW 1522/ BW 1523
|
POS-TAB-POS
|
Cancelled
INTERNATIONAL RE-NUMBERED AND RE-TIMED SERVICES FOR WEDNESDAY 29 JUNE
*ALL TIMES LOCAL*
|
FLIGHT
|
NEW FLIGHT NUMBER
|
ROUTING
|
NEW
DEP TIME
|
NEW
ARR TIME
|
BW 417
|
BW 3417
|
KIN/SXM
|
8:00 AM
|
11:15 AM
|
|
|
SXM/BGI
|
12:50 PM
|
2:00 PM
|
|
|
BGI/POS
|
3:05 PM
|
4:00 PM
|
|
|
|
|
|
BW 883
|
BW 3883
|
POS/PBM
|
5:20 PM
|
6:55 PM
|
|
|
PBM/POS
|
8:15 PM
|
9:45 PM
|
|
|
|
|
|
BW 463
|
BW 3463
|
GEO/POS
|
4:00 PM
|
5:10 PM
|
|
|
|
|
|
BW 212
|
BW 3212
|
POS/TAB
|
4:00 PM
|
4:25 PM
|
|
|
TAB/BGI
|
5:25 PM
|
6:20 PM
|
|
|
BGI/TAB
|
7:15 PM
|
8:10 PM
|
|
|
TAB/POS
|
9:10 PM
|
9:35 PM
|
|
|
|
|
|
BW 527
|
BW 3527
|
JFK/GEO
|
8:00 AM
|
1:40 PM
|
|
|
GEO/POS
|
2:45 PM
|
3:55 PM
INTERNATIONAL CANCELLATIONS FOR WEDNESDAY 29 JUNE, 2022
|
FLIGHT
|
ROUTING
|
STATUS
|
BW 484/ BW 483
|
POS-MIA-POS
|
Cancelled.
Passengers will be accommodated on the BW 480/ BW 481 services via Fort Lauderdale on Jul 1.
