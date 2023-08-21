CAL working to resolve flight disruptions caused by pilot shortage

Caribbean Airlines advises that its teams are proactively working to manage and update its operational schedules following severe flight disruptions on August 20, due to a high volume of sick calls from pilots.

The airline is working on recovery flights for displaced passengers of cancelled services. However due to the number of individuals impacted, this process is currently ongoing.

Some international and domestic flights for August 21 are still impacted and our dedicated Reservations Service Centre is actively working to contact all affected customers.

To ensure that you receive automatic updates and notifications for your flights, please update your contact information via this link: https://www.caribbean-airlines.com/#/caribbean-flight-notifications. This will help us keep you informed promptly and accurately.

We want to emphasize that if your flight is cancelled, there is no need for you to head to the airport until we have contacted you with information about your new flight date and time.