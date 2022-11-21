Caribbean Airlines gifts passengers on International Men’s Day

As a regional airline, Caribbean Airlines (CAL) did its part on International Men’s Day.

In honour of the day, crews on three flights of Caribbean Airlines gave three lucky male passengers each a voucher for a drink basket from Angostura Solera. This happened on Saturday, November 19.

Also, all of the men who flew to or from Port of Spain got a coupon for a 10% discount at Caribbean Airlines Duty-Free.

Source : Caribbean Airlines