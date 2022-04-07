Caribbean Airlines re-commences flights into Suriname

Caribbean Airlines along with several key travel and tourism stakeholders met on April 5, in Suriname for the relaunch of commercial operations between Trinidad and Paramaribo, Suriname.

The first scheduled flight BW 883 was an early morning arrival on April 05 at Johan Adolf Pengel International airport from the Piarco International Airport.

The service was one of three weekly flights between the two destinations. The schedule is designed to enable convenient connections between Suriname and destinations in the region and other points in the Caribbean Airlines network.

At a launch event held in Paramaribo, Caribbean Airlines reaffirmed its commitment to provide the people of Suriname with efficient and reliable airlift, along with an improved travel experience, in keeping with the airline’s campaign to “Reset Expectations” for 2022.

In attendance were several Surinamese Officials including the Minister of Transport, Communication and Tourism, the Honourable Albert Egbert Jubithana. The Minister reiterated that the people of Suriname welcomed the return of Caribbean Airlines acknowledging the challenges the region and world have faced, due to the pandemic.

It is expected that the relaunch of the route will offer increased opportunities for trade and leisure travel.