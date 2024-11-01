Caribbean Airlines Reintroduces Kingston to Fort Lauderdale Flights

Caribbean Airlines Resumes Kingston to Fort Lauderdale Service

Caribbean Airlines announces the reintroduction of service between Kingston, Jamaica to Fort Lauderdale, USA from December 15, 2024.

The all-economy flights are set to operate three (3) times per week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. This re-established route will enhance connectivity for passengers traveling between Jamaica and South Florida, providing increased options and convenience.

Flights between Kingston and Fort Lauderdale are available for booking immediately through the Caribbean Airlines website, www.caribbean-airlines.com, as well as through the airline’s travel agency partners. Customers can also look out for a special introductory fare sale, from Friday November 01.

Garvin Medera, CEO of Caribbean Airlines, emphasized that the airline’s decision to reintroduce this route was based on customer demand and direct feedback from the Jamaican Diaspora, both in the Caribbean and abroad.

He stated, “The return of service between Kingston and Fort Lauderdale is a direct response to our customers’ needs. At Caribbean Airlines, we are committed to connecting the Caribbean region more effectively, wherever resources allow, to ensure that our passengers have greater access to key destinations that are important to them.”

With this additional service, Caribbean Airlines continues to strengthen its mission to connect the region to itself and to popular destinations worldwide, especially those that hold significant value for Caribbean nationals and the wider Diaspora community.

For more information and to book flights, customers are encouraged to visit the Caribbean Airlines website or contact their preferred travel agent.