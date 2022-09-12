Caribbean Airlines launches new door-to-door JETPAK Skybox service

Caribbean Airlines has launched its RE-defined JETPAK courier service offering customers a new skybox experience with remarkable benefits. The upgraded JETPAK service is now door to door. As such, customers can shop online and have their packages of fifty (50) pounds or less delivered directly to their homes or businesses.

For now, the product is being offered in Trinidad and Tobago, with two (2) convenient locations at Caribbean Airlines’ Cargo Office in Piarco and at the Parkade Building in Port of Spain. Currently, Tobago has a delivery only option. Eventually, JETPAK will expand to other countries in the Caribbean Airlines network.

In the coming months, the airline will also introduce cutting edge smart locker technology to add more pick up locations nationwide. More details on the smart locker storage solution will be shared in a subsequent release.

Signing up for JETPAK is FREE! Customers may register via:

Persons will receive a United States (US) address, which can be used to shop online.

The items purchased online will be delivered to the U.S. address

Caribbean Airlines will transport the items to Trinidad

The airline will clear the articles/products with customs and deliver the items to your DOOR!

In commenting on the launch of the JETPAK service, Marklan Moseley, Caribbean Airlines’ General Manager – Cargo and New Business said: “At Caribbean Airlines we are always looking for ways to enhance our product offerings. So, we’re excited to offer our refreshed JETPAK skybox courier service. Now, customers can forget the hassle of clearing their goods as we will deliver to their doors! JETPAK is convenient, fast and affordable. Plus we will soon use Smart Locker Technology to make access even easier for our customers. In addition, persons can track their packages in real time, make payments online, obtain miles when they ship, receive discounts on other packages among other benefits.”

He continued: “Our vision for this product is to better connect the region and to efficiently and affordably, connect the region to the world. The first step in the journey starts with the launch of the RE-defined service in Trinidad and Tobago, with plans for expansion going forward.”

For more information, customers may visit https://jetpak.caribbean- airlines.com and download the Caribbean Airlines JETPAK mobile app for IOS or Android devices via the App Store or Google Play.