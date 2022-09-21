Caribbean Airlines opens new Caribbean Club Lounge at Piarco Airport

Caribbean Airlines’ Business Class passengers and Caribbean Club members can expect an elite pre-flight experience at the airline’s newly upgraded Caribbean Club Lounge at Piarco International Airport, Trinidad.

The refreshed Caribbean Club Lounge boasts of an impressive 3,062 square feet and was officially re-opened on September 21.

Caribbean Club members and Business Class travellers now have a modern and comfortable place to relax before boarding their flights. Some of the amenities include a self-serve bar with catered breakfast, lunch and dinner options, a variety of snacks, free Wi-Fi, meeting pods, charging stations and cable TV. The airline has also re-introduced the complimentary guest pass for all Club members, the option to purchase a day pass and for the first time, there is a Children’s Playroom – a safe space where children can play and have fun!

To celebrate the occasion, the airline is offering a 20% discount off membership for enrolments and renewals between September 21 and October 31, 2022.

Commenting on the lounge’s reopening, CEO Garvin Medera stated: “In 2022 we took a decision to actively reset the expectations of our customers. A major part of this was taking action on the feedback provided through our customer surveys. The decision to redesign the Caribbean Club Lounge is a tangible reflection of our commitment to enhance the overall travel experience. We’ve also re-introduced the complimentary guest-pass, where valid members can bring a guest with them, and persons wishing to purchase a day-pass can do so, to enjoy the comfort that the Caribbean Club offers.”

The full range of the Caribbean Club benefits can be viewed on the airline’s website

Access to the lounge is available to Caribbean Club members, Caribbean Airlines Business Class ticketholders, and Caribbean Club Day-pass holders who must present a valid same-day boarding pass for travel on Caribbean Airlines.