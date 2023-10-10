Caribbean Airlines pilots resigning as state moves to decertify union

The Trinidad and Tobago Airline Pilots Association (TTALPA) is facing decertification by the state, leading to pilots resigning from the union. The strained relationship between the union and the airline’s management has caused 25 pilots to quit over the last three years, with 15 resigning in the past year alone. The union has denied taking strike action, but there have been calls for the airline’s CEO and HR manager to resign. CAL’s corporate communications manager has promised to provide more information on the resignations.

How many pilots have resigned from CAL in the last year?

According to a source at TTALPA, 15 pilots have resigned from Caribbean Airlines (CAL) in the last year, and 25 others quit over the last three years due to the strained relationship between CAL’s management and the union.

Why are the pilots upset with CAL’s management?

The pilots are reportedly upset with CAL’s management over its failure to bring the collective agreement, which expired about nine years ago, up to date. There have been calls for CAL’s CEO Garvin Medera and Human Resource Manager Roger Berkley to resign. Additionally, the state-owned carrier has filed an industrial relations offense against the T&T Airline Pilots Association (TTALPA), which a source says will decertify the union if successful. The situation has caused frustration among the pilots, and there are concerns that at least 60 more pilots are set to resign from CAL.

Who granted an injunction to force pilots to return to work?

The Industrial Court granted an injunction on August 21 to force pilots to return to work. This was in response to a sickout that left thousands of Caribbean Airlines (CAL) passengers stranded from August 20 to August 21. The state-owned carrier has also filed an industrial relations offense against the T&T Airline Pilots Association (TTALPA), which a source says will decertify the union if successful.