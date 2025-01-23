CAL plane loses nose wheel on Barbados-Tobago flight

Caribbean Airlines BW213’s crew discovered one of its nose wheels was missing minutes after landing at ANR Robinson International Airport in Tobago on Wednesday evening.

The finding occurred after the ATR 72-600, 9Y-TTA, had completed the Barbados-Tobago sector and was set to fly the final sector between Tobago and Trinidad. Repairs took the plane out of service and passengers onto another trip.

Once in Tobago, the crew discovered the problem and did not declare an emergency, according to Guardian Media. When the plane lost its wheel is unknown.

In response to enquiries, Caribbean Airlines Corporate Communications Executive Manager Dionne Ligoure confirmed a nose wheel mechanical issue on January 22. There was no delay and the aircraft was fixed immediately.” 9Y-TTA resumed commercial service as BW432 to Grenada on Thursday.

A wheel falling off an aeroplane during landing or takeoff while the landing gears are deployed is rare but can happen. On two occasions last year, United Airlines jets lost wheels on takeoff. One incident damaged numerous cars on the ground, but no injuries were recorded.

Guardian Media reports that the ATR 72-600 can land safely with one nose wheel, but its landing gears lack a sensor to alert pilots. The lone brake temperature sensor in the aircraft warns the crew if the main landing gear brakes reach a specified temperature.

The incident’s cause is unknown.