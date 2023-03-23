New Barbados-St Vincent (SVG) Flights operated by CAL

Starting April, Caribbean Airlines will begin operating additional flights between Barbados and St. Vincent (SVG).

The regional airline, located in Trinidad, will operate its additional roundtrip routes on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

According to the company, the trip between Barbados and St. Vincent takes around 45 minutes.

The debut comes as additional regional carriers, including InterCaribbean Airways, which is quickly growing and expanding its network in the southern and eastern Caribbean, aim to fill the LIAT hole.

Source : Caribbean Journal