Caribbean Beekeeping Congress an impetus for apiculture initiatives

Opening Ceremony of the 11th Caribbean Beekeeping Congress 2022

St. Vincent and the Grenadines will host the 11th Caribbean Beekeeping Congress 2022, which is centred on the theme, “Building the Resilience of a Beekeeping Industry after a Natural Disaster”. It commences Sunday 30th October and culminates Wednesday 2nd November 2022.

According to Agricultural Extension Officer and Assistant Coordinator of the Congress, Allan Williams, “the event serves as a catalyst for launching apiculture initiatives.” He further noted that the four-day series will provide technical exposure to all beekeepers and beekeeping prospects and sensitize the wider community as to the importance of bees to our food industry. It also provides opportunities for new alternative livelihoods in beekeeping – a farming practice that complements the ecosystem. Delegates from other countries will be in attendance.

On Sunday 30th October 2022, the activities will begin at 10:00 a.m. with persons being given the opportunity to register for the congress.

An Apiculture Ecological Exhibition Site will be erected at the Cruise Ship Terminal and opened to the general public from 2:00 p.m. The exhibition will feature several aspects of the apiculture industry and provide beekeeping technical information to raise the awareness of attendees. The site will remain opened for a period of three (3) days.

An official opening ceremony will also be held at the Kingstown Cruise ship Terminal starting at 4:00 p.m. where a number of key stakeholders will address the gathering.

For the duration of the Congress, participants will:

Attend conferences where technical papers on the Beekeeping industry will be presented.

Engage in Apiary Extension Tours and Tree Planting Exercises on Mainland and Union Island.

Attend the 2022 Association of Caribbean Beekeepers Organization (ACBO) Annual General Meeting.

Persons can register online at https://cbc.acboonline.com/ or at the main office, located at SPAZIO’s Headquarters in Frenches. They can be contacted via the telephone number, (784) 434 – 4031 or via email, at [email protected]