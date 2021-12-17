Caribbean: Benefit from Unity

The creation of an all-encompassing Commonwealth of Caribbean Nations based upon their regional and Island Culture, as a cornerstone, to complete Caribbean Unity.

Assertion: So long as individual Caribbean Island Nations must compete against each other, and with much larger and more powerful international competing nations these separate nations of the Caribbean will not reach their full political-economic potential. Only by uniting the Caribbean into one socio-politically economic powerhouse will this commonwealth and its member nations achieve the respect and competitive fear of their opponents within international markets.

Presently there are many Caribbean centred international organizations such as Commonwealth Caribbean where nation-states work together to promote their goals individually within the organization.

I assert that a fully united Caribbean can and will fulfil the aspirations and needs of each of its member states while assuring this group has the united might in political-economic leverage. A united Caribbean will be stronger in many ways…

-Greater Purchasing Power as a group, with a larger united population..

-Political power and influence through a united front to all friends and competitors.

-Greater influence on the international stage.

-Unity of purpose, national outlook and aspirations.

-United financial clout.

-Pooling a collective financial revenue to be applied to each member in the same fashion no matter the size of population or island mass.

-Uniting each members ambassadorial, consulate and foreign affairs ministries into one unit.

-A united commonwealth will assure the ability to quickly and profoundly respond to natural, climatic crisis through the establishment of an internal emergency ministry that job is to save lives, repair and rebuild that which has been damaged quickly.

Each member must work towards a democratic outlook and practice. A complete democratization of the Caribbean will be required and demanded. Democracy is the natural human state of most Caribbean Nations and must become the basis of this commonwealth. Whether a small or large Island Nation, within such a commonwealth all must be seen as equals, receiving similar advantages and benefits.