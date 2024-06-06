Grenada: Inaugural Caribbean Disability Conference Slated For October

Support for youth with disabilities will be at the forefront of the inaugural Caribbean Disability Conference in October, which will be hosted by the Authentic Caribbean Foundation (ACF) a non-profit organisation based in Boston, along with the Generation Grenada Foundation (GGF).

Ahead of the event, carded for October 9–13 at the Radisson Grenada Beach Resort, St George, Grenada, ACF and GCF will hold a virtual launch June 20 at 10am.

The theme of the conference is “Community Access, Empowerment, and Inclusion.” Chief among the goals for this conference is the validation of a global study commissioned by UNICEF, the results of which highlight the need for youth with disabilities to receive supportive programme designs.

The conference, which will address critical aspects of disabilities in the region, will also focus on topics such as advocacy and awareness, education, disability acts and laws, and barriers to inclusion.

The foundations note that around 15 per cent of the world’s population, or an estimated one billion people, live with disabilities and are the world’s largest minority.

People with disabilities in the Caribbean have little or no access to healthcare, rehabilitation, or other specialised support services.

Thus, the ACF has been motivated to initiate programmes that seek to improve the lives of the disabled in the region.

In 2023, the foundations partnered and staged the Futuristic Learning Through Youth Involvement workshop series aimed at equipping children with coding prowess and sparking a revolution in educational engagement. Children with disabilities were included in the program.

Additionally, the Boston-based foundation through its Pediatric Disability Equipment Supply Programme, has been bridging the healthcare gap by donating medical equipment and supplies to families in the Diaspora and across the Caribbean.

Andrew Sharpe, Founder and CEO of ACF said, “What a joy to see kids with disabilities being included in the Computer Coding class. The disabilities conference will elevate our Caribbean community to attain the sustainable development goal of inclusion.”

Facilitators representing community groups, regional government agencies, international advocacy groups, institutions, field experts, and educators will be represented at the conference.

At the end of the conference, a comprehensive white paper will be developed and presented to CARICOM and regional governments. The document will serve as a valuable resource, offering insights and recommendations to support the achievement of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals outlined by the United Nations.

The ACF’s work is focused on transforming the lives of Caribbean children impacted by disabilities and HIV/AIDS and assisting caregivers and institutions. Its mission and long-term goals are to provide education, training, and health services to children and adults with disabilities and HIV/AIDS within the Diaspora and the Caribbean, and to bolster HIV/AIDS research.