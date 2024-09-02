Wild Lotus Caribbean Opens First-Ever Glamping Site In SVG

EVER CARIBBEAN GLAMPING SITE JUST OPENED IN ST. VINCENT & THE GRENADINES

Wild Lotus Caribbean has opened a new rainforest glamping site at a wild bird sanctuary in St. Vincent & the Grenadines. For the first time ever, birders and wellness seekers can go glamping in a tropical paradise and awaken to the dawn chorus of rare and beautiful birds.

The precise location, kept secret to protect endangered species, is virtually untouched. It’s as if Wild Lotus has teleported 10 luxury Lotus Belle glamping tents, replete with comfy double beds, Egyptian cotton sheets, and state of the art coffee percolators, and scattered them amongst ancient breadfruit trees, high up in the mountains.

The tents are perfectly positioned on the banks of the Grand Sable river, with a clear view of the Amazona Guildingii’s canopy nesting sites, and the ocean on the eastern horizon.

“There are just 750 Amazona Guildingii on planet earth. This stunning bird is only found here, in St. Vincent & the Grenadines. The opportunity to spend ‘me time’ glamping in nature, in the habitat of an endangered species, is as precious as the bird itself. This is the Caribbean you are looking for”, said Hon. Carlos James Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture.

Wild Lotus forestry guides and wellness practitioners are on hand to enable travellers to have meaningful connections with nature, learn about how the island’s ecology works, and show how nature lovers can contribute towards the protection of rare and endangered species whose habitats are threatened by climate change.

“Working with farmers is central to our approach to regenerative tourism, and wellness therapies just feel better delivered in the rainforest and by the river”, says Vennetta Johnston, CEO of Wild Lotus Caribbean. “We are thrilled to have curated a glamping site in a natural wild bird sanctuary to offer our customers a truly deep and visceral connection with nature.’’

Nature based wellness experiences include Vincentian Ital cuisine, yoga, riverside massages, forest bathing and of course, mindful birding. Whether you’re a birdwatcher, wellness seeker or a hybrid of both, this first of its kind glamping experience is one to tick off your list.

2024-25 Season opening dates:

Wild Lotus Glamping St Vincent opens 1st December 2024 – 30th June 2025. Book direct at www.wildlotusglamping.com