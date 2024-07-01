CAL Takes Flight in Sustainability: 500 Seedlings Planted in Tobago

Caribbean Airlines PARTICIPATES IN HIKE & PLANT AT COURLAND TOBAGO

On Saturday September 21 Caribbean Airlines staff members made their way to Courland Tobago where they planted close to 500 seedlings, as part of an ongoing reforestation programme on the sister isle.

This is the second year in a row that the airline has partnered with the Eco Titans community, the Tobago Reforestation Watershed and Rehabilitation Programme (TRWRP), and the Tobago Tourism Agency for this sustainability initiative. The seedlings which were planted in the Courland Watershed community included: Almond, Hog Plum, Fat Pork, Ceder, Yellow Poui, Chennette, and Tamarind.

Dionne Ligoure Caribbean Airlines’ Executive Manager, Corporate Communications and Co-Chair of the airline’s Sustainability Committee in commenting said: “As an airline we are pleased that so many of our employees saw the significance of participating in this reforestation activity in Tobago. This initiative aligns with our sustainability agenda and reinforces our commitment to help the environment.”

Ms. Ligoure continued: “It’s also heartening that this exercise brings families and the community together to share in the common purpose of caring for the environment and to have fun while doing so.”

Caribbean Airlines’ General Counsel & Corporate Secretary Nalini Lalla, who is also Chair of the airline’s Sustainability Committee, shared similar sentiments indicating: “Caribbean Airlines continues to advance our Sustainability agenda. Activities like Hike and Plant add value to our other activities as Sustainability is a way of life, and we all as individuals, companies and communities each have an important role to play.”

Darien Jones President and founder of the Eco – Titans Community said, “Hike and Plant 2024 was a success thanks to the support we received from Caribbean Airlines employees and other members of the community. We were able to plant hundreds of seedlings, and we are happy that Caribbean Airlines joined with us to help accomplish this goal. I admired the energy and vibes from Caribbean Airlines team as they participated in this exercise.”