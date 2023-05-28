Caribbean Leaders to meet with US Vice President Kamala Harris in Bahamas

US Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Nassau on June 8 to meet with Caribbean leaders and enhance climate change efforts.

She will co-host the U.S.-Caribbean Leaders Meeting with Prime Minister Philip Davis, the current chair of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

This meeting follows the Vice President’s prior meetings with Caribbean leaders in April 2022, June 2022 in Los Angeles, and September 2022.

The Vice President’s visit demonstrates the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to advancing collaboration with the Caribbean, pursuing shared prosperity and security, and celebrating our nations’ mutual links.

During Caribbean-American Heritage Month, the Vice President will visit The Bahamas to honor the long-standing people-to-people relations between the Caribbean and the United States.

The United States-Caribbean Leaders Meeting will discuss a variety of regional concerns, including security and economic success.

The Vice President and Caribbean leaders will, in particular, continue discussions on joint efforts to solve the climate problem by increasing climate resilience and the use of renewable energy.

This discussion builds on the Vice President’s and Caribbean leaders’ introduction of the US-Caribbean Partnership to Address the Climate Crisis 2030 (PAC 2030) in Los Angeles during the Summit of the Americas.

Usha Pitts, Chargé d’Affaires at the US Embassy in Nassau, praised the timing of the visit.

“Vice President Harris will be the highest-ranking US official to visit The Bahamas since the country’s independence in 1973.” “Her visit commemorates not only the 50th anniversary of Bahamian independence, but also the 50th anniversary of our two countries’ enduring partnership,” stated Chargé Pitts.

Over the last five decades, the Bahamas and the United States have developed business and trade connections, worked together on security and law enforcement, and exchanged cultural and educational experiences.

The Chargé stated that both countries shared similar foreign policy viewpoints. Following the invasion of Ukraine, for example, The Bahamas immediately joined the United States in punishing 121 Russian persons and businesses.

The Bahamas also actively participates in UN talks, the COP 27 Climate Change Conference, and the Summit of the Americas.

“The Embassy team will relocate to our new $310 million-dollar complex in downtown Nassau next year.” “We look forward to strengthening our bilateral ties for the next 50 years and beyond from this base of operations,” she said.

“Vice President Harris’ visit demonstrates the value of our friendship and solidifies our commitment to address climate change and advance our shared democratic principles.”

Source : US Embassy Bahamas