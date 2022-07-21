SVC Tutors and Educational Consulting will be hosting its inaugural Caribbean Literacy Summit 2022 on August 5th from 9.00 am – 4.00 pm.

The one-day virtual event will be held under the theme “Making an Impact” and targets literacy teachers throughout the Caribbean region.

The keynote speaker for this educational initiative is accomplished Trinidadian and Tobago and Caribbean Educator, Lynette Noel. Ms Noel has over thirty (30) years of experience in the subject area of literacy education. She is a member of the International Literacy Association and the former President of the Caribbean Literacy Association.

Teachers interested is participating in the Caribbean Literacy Summit 2022, can register by visiting the SVC Tutors and Educational Consulting website at htpps://svctutors.com for more information.

A certificate of participation will be issued to all event participants at the end of this Literacy Summit.