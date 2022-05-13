Caribbean Magazine Plus launches 2022 Poetry Contest

The Caribbean Magazine Plus and Arawak Media is launching its 2nd Annual Poetry Contest, 2022.

For the CMP Poetry Contest, 2022 we endeavour to double the number of participants and finish up strong with another book of poetry. We want more entrants from the Spanish, Dutch and French-speaking Caribbean.

The contest will be held over a period of 3 months, from May 13 to August 22, 2022. Poets are invited to submit their entries on Caribbean Magazine Plus at:

Contestants will be allowed to submit their poems in any of the four languages, English, Spanish, French or Dutch, however, if submitting in a language other than English, the English transcription should be attached to the same script.

This year’s contest evaluator will be academic, poet and author, Dr Juanita Coleman Merrit.

For more information or to arrange an interview please contact:

Arawak Media

Phone: 1-242-425-7046