CARIBBEAN MAGAZINE PLUS SPEECH CONTEST

The Caribbean Magazine Plus and Arawak Media is embarking on yet another regional contest, bridging the gap between the Caribbean and Central American countries in this inaugural Speech Contest, 2022. Bringing people together across the region in healthy and wholesome activity.

The CMP Speech Contest, 2022 will be coordinated in conjunction with the lead evaluators District 81 Caribbean Toastmasters and part proceeds from the event will go towards their membership drive initiatives and other charitable endeavours.

The contest will be held over a period of 3 months, from January 18 to April 15, 2022. Orators are invited to submit their 5 to 10 minute speech on Caribbean Magazine Plus here

Contestants will be allowed to submit their video submissions in any of the four languages, English, Spanish, French and/or Dutch and a panel of experienced toastmasters will evaluate their speech on the merit of their command of one of the four languages.

Submissions will be accepted by Google Drive/Dropbox link submitted on a Word Document along with the text of the speech.

