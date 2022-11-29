Caribbean nations among 84 hit by WhatsApp data leak

Two Caribbean nations are among the 84 countries affected by the WhatsApp data hack. According to reports, Jamaica and Puerto Rico are among the 84 nations hit by a WhatsApp data breach, with roughly 400,000 local phone numbers hacked in Jamaica and 130,856 compromised in Puerto Rico.

The announcement was made by online security publication Cybernews via its Twitter account.

Cybernews’ official website states that someone is allegedly selling up-to-date mobile phone numbers of nearly 500 million WhatsApp users from 84 countries. It said a data sample investigated by Cybernews likely confirms the allegations to be true.

It was reported that on November 16, a threat actor posted an ad on a well-known hacking community forum, claiming to be selling a 2022 database of 487 million WhatsApp user mobile numbers, with over 32 million US user records included.

The dark web WhatsApp data leak file includes information on WhatsApp users from 84 different nations. Almost 100 million compromised users are just from Egypt, Italy, and the USA. Check out the full list below:

Egypt 44,823,547 Yemen 4,617,359 Sweden 1,092,140 Italy 35,677,323 Kuwait 4,468,134 Ghana 1,027,969 USA 32,315,282 Libya 4,204,514 Philippines 879,699 Saudi Arabia 28,804,686 Bangladesh 3,816,339 Mauritius 848,558 France 19,848,559 Canada 3,494,385 Taiwan 734,807 Turkey 19,638,821 Palestine 3,367,576 China 670,334 Morocco 18,939,198 Kazakhstan 3,214,990 Croatia 659,115 Colombia 17,957,908 Belgium 3,183,584 Denmark 639,841 Iraq 17,116,398 Jordan 3,105,988 Greece 671,722 Africa 14,323,766 Singapore 3,073,009 Afghanistan 558,393 Mexico 13,330,561 Bolivia 2,956,209 Albania 506,602 Malaysia 11,675,894 Hong Kong 2,937,841 Norway 475,809 United Kingdom 11,522,328 Poland 2,669,381 Bulgaria 432,473 Algeria 11,505,868 Qatar 2,526,694 Japan 428,625 Spain 10,894,206 Argentina 2,347,553 Macao 414,228 Russia 9,996,405 Portugal 2,277,361 Namibia 409,356 Sudan 9,464,772 Cameroon 1,997,658 Jamaica 385,890 Nigeria 9,000,131 Lebanon 1,829,661 Hungary 377,045 Peru 8,075,317 Guatemala 1,645,068 Ecuador 310,259 Brazil 8,064,946 Tunisia 1,595,346 Iran 301,723 Australia 7,320,478 Switzerland 1,592,039 Slovenia 229,039 UAE 6,978,927 Uruguay 1,509,314 Lithuania 220,160 Syria 6,939,528 Panama 1,502,310 Brunei 213,795 Chile 6,668,083 Costa Rica 1,464,002 Luxembourg 188,201 India 6,162,450 Bahrain 1,450,124 Serbia 162,898 Germany 6,054,423 Finland 1,381,569 Cyprus 152,321 Netherlands 5,430,388 Czech Republic 1,375,988 Puerto Rico 130,856 Oman 5,048,532 Austria 1,249,388 Indonesia 130,331 WhatsApp data breach 2022 country list

The information from the platform held by Meta has been compromised before. A similar incident, like the dark web WhatsApp data leak, occurred last year when data from 500 million Facebook users was compromised.