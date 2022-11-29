Caribbean nations among 84 hit by WhatsApp data leak

Two Caribbean nations are among the 84 countries affected by the WhatsApp data hack. According to reports, Jamaica and Puerto Rico are among the 84 nations hit by a WhatsApp data breach, with roughly 400,000 local phone numbers hacked in Jamaica and 130,856 compromised in Puerto Rico.
The announcement was made by online security publication Cybernews via its Twitter account.
Cybernews’ official website states that someone is allegedly selling up-to-date mobile phone numbers of nearly 500 million WhatsApp users from 84 countries. It said a data sample investigated by Cybernews likely confirms the allegations to be true.
It was reported that on November 16, a threat actor posted an ad on a well-known hacking community forum, claiming to be selling a 2022 database of 487 million WhatsApp user mobile numbers, with over 32 million US user records included.
The dark web WhatsApp data leak file includes information on WhatsApp users from 84 different nations. Almost 100 million compromised users are just from Egypt, Italy, and the USA. Check out the full list below:
|Egypt
|44,823,547
|Yemen
|4,617,359
|Sweden
|1,092,140
|Italy
|35,677,323
|Kuwait
|4,468,134
|Ghana
|1,027,969
|USA
|32,315,282
|Libya
|4,204,514
|Philippines
|879,699
|Saudi Arabia
|28,804,686
|Bangladesh
|3,816,339
|Mauritius
|848,558
|France
|19,848,559
|Canada
|3,494,385
|Taiwan
|734,807
|Turkey
|19,638,821
|Palestine
|3,367,576
|China
|670,334
|Morocco
|18,939,198
|Kazakhstan
|3,214,990
|Croatia
|659,115
|Colombia
|17,957,908
|Belgium
|3,183,584
|Denmark
|639,841
|Iraq
|17,116,398
|Jordan
|3,105,988
|Greece
|671,722
|Africa
|14,323,766
|Singapore
|3,073,009
|Afghanistan
|558,393
|Mexico
|13,330,561
|Bolivia
|2,956,209
|Albania
|506,602
|Malaysia
|11,675,894
|Hong Kong
|2,937,841
|Norway
|475,809
|United Kingdom
|11,522,328
|Poland
|2,669,381
|Bulgaria
|432,473
|Algeria
|11,505,868
|Qatar
|2,526,694
|Japan
|428,625
|Spain
|10,894,206
|Argentina
|2,347,553
|Macao
|414,228
|Russia
|9,996,405
|Portugal
|2,277,361
|Namibia
|409,356
|Sudan
|9,464,772
|Cameroon
|1,997,658
|Jamaica
|385,890
|Nigeria
|9,000,131
|Lebanon
|1,829,661
|Hungary
|377,045
|Peru
|8,075,317
|Guatemala
|1,645,068
|Ecuador
|310,259
|Brazil
|8,064,946
|Tunisia
|1,595,346
|Iran
|301,723
|Australia
|7,320,478
|Switzerland
|1,592,039
|Slovenia
|229,039
|UAE
|6,978,927
|Uruguay
|1,509,314
|Lithuania
|220,160
|Syria
|6,939,528
|Panama
|1,502,310
|Brunei
|213,795
|Chile
|6,668,083
|Costa Rica
|1,464,002
|Luxembourg
|188,201
|India
|6,162,450
|Bahrain
|1,450,124
|Serbia
|162,898
|Germany
|6,054,423
|Finland
|1,381,569
|Cyprus
|152,321
|Netherlands
|5,430,388
|Czech Republic
|1,375,988
|Puerto Rico
|130,856
|Oman
|5,048,532
|Austria
|1,249,388
|Indonesia
|130,331
The information from the platform held by Meta has been compromised before. A similar incident, like the dark web WhatsApp data leak, occurred last year when data from 500 million Facebook users was compromised.
