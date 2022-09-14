In the Caribbean and United States, meteorological agencies are closely monitoring a tropical disturbance that could develop into a tropical cyclone.

Tropical Disturbance AL96, located about 800 miles east of the Lesser Antilles, has a high probability of becoming a tropical cyclone in the coming days, according to the US National Hurricane Centre (NHC).

If that occurs, the system will be called Fiona.

Only a slight increase in organization could result in the formation of a tropical depression with upper-level winds.

During the next day or so, the system is forecast to move generally westward over the tropical Atlantic, and move near or over parts of the Leeward Islands on Friday.

Residents of the Leeward Islands are being urged to prepare for any eventuality by the Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Service.

As a result of the high uncertainty regarding whether AL96 will form a tropical cyclone before it reaches the area, and the even higher uncertainty surrounding its forecast track, intensity and size, it is difficult to predict the exact fate of this system, at this time, according to the Meteorological Service.

“At worst-case scenarios, disturbance AL96 poses little or no threat, but this is likely to change in the next few days, and an alert may be needed.