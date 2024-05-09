Caribbean SIDS to advance EFM with FAO-led programme in St Vincent

The Ecosystems Approach to Fisheries Management (EAFM) programme for Caribbean Small Island Developing States (SIDS) is taking in St Vincent from Monday, May 6th to Friday, May 10th, 2024, in the Fisheries Conference Room.

The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations and the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry, and Labour collaborated on this initiative.

The major purpose of this programme is to provide fisheries stakeholders in Caribbean SIDS with the necessary information and tools for effectively incorporating CCA and DRM into the EAFM planning cycle.

The ultimate goal is to improve the adaptive capacity of fisheries management in order to successfully minimise the effects of climate change and natural disasters on coastal ecosystems and livelihoods.

This training is precisely crafted to guide learners through the five-step EAFM planning cycle while addressing critical CCA and DRM issues.

This workshop is facilitated by professionals in the field:

Mr. Chris Grose, Managing Director, IMA International: Consultancy and Participatory Training for International Development, UK.

Mrs. Leigh Dowsett, Senior Consultant and Research Manager at IMA International: Consultancy and Participatory Training for International Development, United Kingdom.

Dr. Roberto Sandoval, Focal Point for Emergency Resilience and Disaster Risk Management (FAO)

These experts will work to ensure that the training is completed successfully by providing stakeholders with the knowledge and tools they need to navigate the complex challenges posed by climate change and natural disasters, ensuring the sustainability of coastal ecosystems and livelihoods for future generations.