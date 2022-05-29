Caribbean nations monitoring int’l monkeypox outbreak

An international outbreak of the monkeypox virus is being monitored by six Caribbean nations so far.

Despite no outbreaks occurring in the Caribbean, Trinidad, St. Kitts and Nevis, the Cayman Islands, Grenada, the BVI and Guyana all have health ministers who are monitoring the situation closely.

Guyana on alert for Monkeypox

Guyana urges all healthcare professionals to report severe skin rashes and other symptoms immediately.

A public health advisory issued by Chief Medical Officer, Dr Narine Singh, to all Regional Health Officers (RHOs), Medical Superintendents, Senior Medical Officers, and surveillance units states that an acute skin rash may present with blisters or lesions.

Saint Kitts on alert for monkeypox

Saint Kitts and Nevis are bracing for the possibility that monkeypox may be discovered in the Federation.

According to Dr Cameron Wilkinson, Medical Director at the Joseph N France General Hospital, St. Kitts and Nevis is on high alert as monkeypox cases are rising in Europe, the United States and all over the world.

As the WHO expands its surveillance in non-endemic countries, it is reasonable to expect that monkeypox will be detected in the country shortly, according to Dr Wilkinson.

“With St. Kitts and Nevis being just a flight away from some of these countries that have monkeypox, and just like when COVID-19 started and people thought it was just over in Wuhan, you could see that it did not take much time before it arrived here.”

Trinidad takes precautions regarding the monkeypox virus

Trinidadian authorities have advised residents who have travelled to countries where monkeypox has been detected to seek medical attention if they are symptomatic.

While no “suspected” cases have been found in Trinidad and Tobago, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh convened a high-powered meeting attended by the Chief Medical Officer, Dr Roshan Parasram, and the Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) representative “to address reports of the detection of this virus in countries overseas.”

The ministry advises that the main symptoms of monkeypox are fever, rash, and swollen lymph nodes. The virus is spread through close contact with an infected person or animal or through contaminated bedding.

The government of Trinidad and Tobago is actively seeking monkeypox vaccines.

Cayman Islands: Monkeypox on the local radar

In the Cayman Islands, the Public Health Department said it is aware of the possibility of smallpox-like illnesses occurring in the Caribbean, but no cases have yet been reported.

As a result of a suspected case in Florida, Interim Chief Medical Officer Dr Autilia Newton has issued a note to raise awareness and ensure prompt recognition. This is in case it spreads in the region.

“At this stage, the risk to the Cayman Islands is only hypothetical. The purpose of this note is to provide concise, factual information to health professionals and the general public while raising awareness about signs and symptoms. “Awareness will enable medical professionals and the community to identify cases as soon as they arise in the Cayman Islands,” she added.

Health officials said any suspected case should be reported promptly to Public Health so that timely infection control measures can be taken.

BVI government monitoring the international outbreak

Marlon Penn, minister of health, said his ministry is monitoring the outbreak of monkeypox in countries where the virus is not typically found.

As Penn explained, the outbreak has gained international attention because cases have been confirmed in several different countries simultaneously and in individuals who have no previous history of travel to countries where the virus is usually found.

Additionally, while investigations are ongoing, preliminary information indicates that the majority of cases relate to sexual networks. Monkeypox, however, is not a sexually transmitted disease. “It is transmitted by close contact with infected people or objects that have been in close contact with them,” Penn said.

As a result of travel, Penn acknowledged that there is a risk that the disease could spread to the Caribbean. Thus, he believes it’s best to raise awareness among healthcare workers and port-health authorities across the region to ensure that adequate preventative and control measures are in place.

He said monkeypox is similar to smallpox and the smallpox vaccine may offer some protection. Penn said, however, that the smallpox vaccine is no longer widely available and is not included in the immunization schedule.

Grenada monitoring monkeypox outbreak overseas

Grenada’s Ministry of Health is closely monitoring reports of an outbreak of monkeypox in several countries, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK and other parts of Europe.

The Ministry of Health has issued its first public health advisory, informing the public that cases of monkeypox, as reported by the World Health Organization (WHO), are emerging.

The Ministry of Health is not aware of any reports or detections of cases in Grenada at this time, but people who have recently travelled from countries where cases have been detected and show symptoms, as described above, are encouraged to inform the Ministry of Health immediately and to exercise caution when visiting their nearest health care provider.

Health and Social Security Minister Nickolas Steele has already convened a meeting to address this emerging health threat, as monitoring of the global situation continues.

The World Health Organization says nearly 200 cases of monkeypox have been reported in more than 20 countries not usually known to have outbreaks of the unusual disease but described the epidemic as “containable” and proposed creating a stockpile to equitably share the limited vaccines and drugs available worldwide.

During a public briefing on Friday, the U.N. health agency said there are still many unanswered questions about what triggered the unprecedented outbreak of monkeypox outside of Africa, but there is no evidence that any genetic changes in the virus are responsible.

What is monkeypox?

Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by a virus. It’s characterized by a fever, swollen lymph nodes, and a widespread rash. The rash causes many lesions on the face and extremities.

CDC and Monkeypox Treatment

The CDC reports that there is currently no proven or safe treatment for monkeypox, and most people recover and survive without any intervention.

Smallpox vaccine, cidofovir, ST-246, and vaccinia immune globulin (VIG) can be used to control a monkeypox outbreak.

CDC guidance was developed using the best available information about the benefits and risks of smallpox vaccination and drug use for the prevention and management of monkeypox and other orthopoxvirus infections.