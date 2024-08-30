CARIBBEAN YOUTH FILM FESTIVAL ST LUCIA COMES TO A CLOSE

Dove Productions brought this year’s Caribbean Youth Film Festival to a close on August 23rd 2024.

Participants were engaged for three weeks in different important aspects of filmmaking. They welcomed the following Facilitators:

Ms Dawn French: Screenplay Writing and History of St Lucia’s Folklore

Mr Dexter Phillips: Directing for Film and Acting

Ms Vanetta Phillip: On Screen Camera Presentations and Social Media for Film

Mr Colin Weekes: On Screen Camera Interview Set Up, Camera Use, Camera Blocking, Lighting, Storyboarding, The Importance of Audio and Film Scene Set Up

Mr Carlos St Omer – The Importance of Music and Scoring in Film

Mr Kendel Hippolyte – Acting

Mrs Mathurine Emmanuel – The Power of Film Making

Mr Valentious Williams – Introduction into The World of Editing

Mr Milford Branford – Introduction to Animation

Participants had an opportunity to put a script together based on the theme Folk Tale Chronicles, create a storyboard and actually film the different scenes within the last week of the festival. Based on their new knowledge and with guidance from their facilitators, they spent two days editing the final product. The project will be shared and shown in the very near future.

On the final day of the festival, participants were treated to tasty sandwiches sponsored by Subway, as well as drinks from Dove Productions. It was an amazing way to close the curtains on another successful Caribbean Youth Film Festival.

Mr Colin Weekes and Dove Productions would like to take this opportunity to thank the sponsors who came on board to make this year’s festival a reality:

The Ministry of Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture and Information, St. Lucia Electricity Services Ltd, the Castries Constituency Council, Holy Trinity Anglican Church and Subway.

Looking forward to hosting another Caribbean Youth Film Festival to fuel St. Lucia’s Young Film Makers.