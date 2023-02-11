Caribbean’s top female CXC-CCSLC 2022 student is from St. Kitts

Joshornia Edwards of St. Kitts and Nevis’s Verchilds High School was named the Caribbean’s Top Female CXC-CCSLC student of 2022.

Edwards, a first-year student at Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College, got her award earlier this week at a virtual CXC Regional Top Awards Ceremony held by the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Geoffrey Hanley said this to Edwards when he congratulated him: “Standing out in a crowd of top students is a big deal that should be celebrated. This award, called the Caribbean Certificate of Secondary Level Competence, sets Ms. Edwards apart from her peers and shows how successful she could be.

Congratulations to Ms. Edwards, her family, and all of her teachers!”