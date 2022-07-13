CARICHAM announces New Executive Committee 2022/2023

The(CARICHAM) is pleased to announce its newly elected Chairman and Vice Chair. The new Chairman is, President of the Surinam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Vice Chair is, Executive Director of the Grenada Chamber of Industry and Commerce. The election of the new representatives took place on June 29th, 2022, at its annual general meeting. CARICHAM is a network of 22 Caribbean Chambers of Commerce which was launched in 2019, to advocate and create enhanced value for members of the respective chambers; to enhance the resilience of Members and their countries; share knowledge and best practices among the Network; and to enhance transportation, trade facilitation, and promotion.

Mr. Padarath has been involved in several business support organizations such as the Suriname Business Forum, the Suriname Taxi Services Cooperative, and the Cooperative Federation Road and Rail Transport among others. He became the Vice-President of the Suriname Chamber of Commerce in 2016 and the President in 2019. Mr. Padarath’s experience in the Private Sector and his involvement in such organizations makes him an optimal representative for Caribbean MSMEs and Chambers of Commerce.

Our Vice Chair Ms. Petipha Lewis has worked in both the Public and Private Sectors, and with not-for-profit organizations, which includes the Agency for Reconstruction and Development – an institution set up to oversee the reconstruction of Grenada after the devastation of Hurricane Ivan in 2004. As Executive Director of the Grenada Chamber of Industry and Commerce (GCIC) she has been credited with effectively restructuring the finances of the organization and has played a key role in the growth of the membership, improvement of services and leading advocacy initiatives in the interest of the private sector.

The outgoing chair is Mr. Brian Louisy, Executive Director of the Saint-Lucia Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (SLCCIA) and Vice Chair Ms. Misha Lobban Clarke Executive Director of the Barbados Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Mr. Louisy shared his satisfaction with the wider membership on the execution of the Action Plan 2021-2022, noting three particular accomplishments falling under the main pillars of CARICHAM: