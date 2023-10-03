CariCOF predicts increased heat stress in the Caribbean through October

The Caribbean Climate Outlook Forum (CariCOF), located in Barbados, predicted Monday that North Atlantic temperatures will continue far above normal, fueling particularly robust tropical storm activity.

CariCOF’s newest Caribbean Climate Outlooks said that from October to December this year, there will be increased heat stress due to higher temperatures, humidity, and heatwave frequency.

It was predicted that this will contribute to a record-breaking Caribbean hot season.

CariCOF predicted that shower intensity will rise at the height of the rainy season, increasing the risk of floods and cascading risks.

“However, a moderate to strong El Nio in the Pacific should reduce the frequency of rainfall in Belize and the southern Caribbean, where drought concerns exist.” Heat and dryness are becoming an increasing issue in the coastal Guianas, as is the possibility of flooding through December,” CariCOF stated.

According to the report, severe or worse short-term drought has formed in Grand Cayman, French Guiana, northern Guyana, eastern Suriname, Tobago, and the US Virgin Islands as of September.

Long-term drought is developing in western Belize, Dominica, southern French Guiana, Martinique, southeast Puerto Rico, St Vincent, Trinidad and Tobago, and may develop or continue in Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao, Barbados, French Guiana, Grenada, St Lucia, and Sint Maarten/St Martin through the end of November.

According to CariCOF, a short-term drought is developing in central and southern French Guiana, Suriname, Trinidad, and may develop in Dominica, Guyana, Martinique, St Lucia, St Vincent, and northern French Guiana.

Source : CMC