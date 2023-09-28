CARICOM agrees on minimum standards for measuring violence against women,girls

Member States move forward with agreed Minimum Standards for measurement of Violence Against Women and Girls Administrative Data

The CARICOM Secretariat, in partnership with the UN Women Multi-Country Office for the Caribbean, hosted a workshop to develop and strengthen regional protocols and standards for family violence data management systems.

The workshop resulted in the approval of the CARICOM Agreed Minimum Standards for the Management of Violence Against Women and Girls Administrative Data. The Standards will be submitted to the Standing Committee of Caribbean Statisticians for review.

The document emphasizes the importance of evidence-based decision-making and the need for accurate and reliable statistics to eradicate violence against women and girls. It also highlights the critical role of high-quality administrative data in informing policies and programs to prevent and respond to violence against women and girls.

Why is it important to have accurate and reliable statistics on violence against women and girls?

According to the document, having accurate and reliable statistics on violence against women and girls is crucial to inform policies and programs developed by governments and civil society to effectively respond and prevent violence against women and girls.

The data can help in understanding which survivors are seeking services and why, estimating the need for services and their cost, identifying the kind of training required for service providers, monitoring service delivery, and identifying unmet needs. The document also emphasizes that such data is a critical tool for effecting positive change and promoting regional integration through the production of high-quality, harmonized, and comparable statistics.

Accurate and reliable statistics can also help in determining whether services are efficiently serving target groups, improving services, program delivery, and resource allocation, and closing gaps in administrative and implementing systems.

Source : CARICOM