CARICOM Ambassador Allan Alexander Meets Cuban Mission Head

The ambassador of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), His Excellency Mr. Allan Alexander, received the head of the Cuban mission in this country, Carlos Ernesto Rodríguez Etcheverry, an occasion in which both officials shared in a fraternal atmosphere.

The diplomats exchanged views on the good state of bilateral ties, the current international situation and on issues associated with Caricom and Cuba’s historic relations with this organization.

On December 8, Caricom and Cuba will celebrate the 52nd anniversary of their fraternal friendship, a sincere relationship of mutual respect and support, which promotes solidarity and cooperation in all possible areas.