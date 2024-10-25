CARICOM and US Join Forces to Enhance Firearms Testing

CARICOM IMPACS AND INL BOOST GPF’s FORENSIC CAPACITY

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Implementation Agency for Crime and Security (IMPACS) in collaboration with the United States (US) Department of States’ Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) is enhancing the forensic capacity of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) to test firearms recovered from crime scenes.

CARICOM IMPACS and INL officially announced the acquisition of the equipment, which includes one 50 BMG bullet trap and one automated ballistic intelligence system (IBIS BRASSTRAX), to support the GPF in solving firearms-related incidents and the prosecution of perpetrators, at the opening ceremony of the CARICOM Crime Gun Intelligence Unit (CGIU) sensitisation and awareness workshop in Georgetown, Guyana which takes place from 23 – 25 October 2024. Guyana is the fourth country to host this workshop and follows St. Kitts and Nevis, Barbados and Grenada.

Speaking at the opening of the workshop, the Honourable Brindley Robeson Benn, Minister of Home Affairs, Guyana, notes that the CARICOM Region continues to suffer the consequences of illegal weapons, which causes an increase in gun crime. He said in Guyana, year to date statistics show that the GPF has recovered 149 firearms: 140 of which were illegal, 56 being examined on the comparison microscope, and 84 inspected to identify the type, model and caliber of the weapons with 101 being pistols. It has also been observed that a significant amount of the weapons recovered are shipped in barrels and entering Guyana through its commercial maritime ports.

“It has been a growing issue for gun-related crimes going to court and being dismissed especially those charges for possession of an illegal firearm. We want this to change. The Ministry is in the drafting stages of the modeling of a Firearms Control Bill where we expect a large amount of the weighty issues to face the fullness of the act,” he assured.

Minister Benn added that the GPF was fortunate to receive assistance from CARICOM IMPACS and INL. He emphasised that the involvement of international organisations was crucial in the fight against illegal firearms, as they bring expertise, resources, and best practices from global experiences and pointed out that Guyana’s collaboration with entities such as INL, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and other US government agencies underscores a robust partnership aimed at enhancing the capacity of local law enforcement agencies.

Lt. Col. Michael Jones, Executive Director, CARICOM IMPACS, stated that since the establishment of the CGIU in 2023, the Region has seen significant benefits and explained that there has been a marked improvement in collaboration with Member States on firearms-related events and investigations and enhanced coordination in handling cases.

“To date, the Unit has received approximately 82 firearms-related reports from Member States, developed and disseminated 20 intelligence packages and the Unit is currently supporting seven ongoing cases in Guyana. Most recently, quick action by the CGIU, Member States and US partners have led to the detention of a suspect upon their return to the US and the reopening of a previously dormant case. There continues to be an increase in interception of firearms at the US border, and within CARICOM Member States, there is an increase in the number of port and inland seizures involving firearms, ammunition, magazines and component parts,” he disclosed.

Lt. Col. Jones reiterated that combatting firearms-related crimes required a unified approach and restated CARICOM IMPACS’ commitment to not only maintain operational support but also to collaborate closely with partners to enhance the capabilities and capacities of the Firearms Units within the Region. The CGIU, with support from the INL, has been working alongside US agencies such as ATF, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) to support firearm-related investigations through the provision of relevant and actionable intelligence. Lt. Col. Jones also took the opportunity to thank the US Government for their support of the CGIU.

Ms. Nicole Theriot, US Ambassador to Guyana noted that transnational criminal groups traffic small arms and ammunition throughout the Caribbean, threatening the Region’s collective security, undermining regional stability, and driving irregular migration. She recognised that many of those firearms were coming from the US, and there was a deep desire for the US to take a very active role in helping combat that scourge.

The Ambassador added that INL has invested more than US$2 million to help CARICOM establish the CGIU and that more steps were being taken by the US to eliminate the threats posed by illicit firearms including new regulations from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which will prohibit the shipping of cargo from the US to the Caribbean, under US$2,500, without any identifying information. This new requirement, she explained, will be implemented soon and will adjust US export regulations to require a complete manifest and proof of identification for all shippers for cargo going to the Caribbean, regardless of value, making it easier to trace.

“The United States really is working hard with our partners to help make Guyana a more secure and prosperous democracy and to help combat firearms trafficking from every angle throughout the Caribbean,” Ambassador Theriot reaffirmed.

CARICOM IMPACS and INL will also provide equipment to two additional Member States in the coming months. The IBIS BRASSTRAX Acquisition will allow Member States to be able to digitally capture images of cartridge cases in 2D and 3D and view the impression details from multiple views and angles, while the bullet catcher can recover bullets from pistol and rifles test fires, is more cost effective than water tanks and captures bullets undamaged so that examinations and comparisons can be made.