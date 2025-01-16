CARICOM Appoints Dr. James Fletcher as Climate Envoy

As the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) seeks to enhance its leadership in global climate forums, Dr James Fletcher, former Minister for Public Service, Information, Broadcasting, Sustainable Development, Energy, and Science and Technology of Saint Lucia, has been appointed CARICOM Climate Envoy with effect from 1 January 2025.

This follows a 2024 Decision taken by the Conference of Heads of Government to appoint a climate envoy as part of measures to ensure that the Region’s climate priorities are effectively communicated and advanced at the highest diplomatic levels.

Commenting on the appointment, CARICOM Secretary-General, Dr Carla Barnett, noted that CARICOM has been taking every opportunity to advocate for ambitious climate action. “CARICOM has long recognized the existential threat posed by climate change to the region’s social, economic, and environmental sustainability, and there is increasing urgency to take action to ensure that limiting global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius remains viable,” she observed.

Dr Fletcher is a well-recognised climate change advocate. During his ministerial tenure, he played a leading role in the Caribbean’s ‘1.5 to Stay Alive’ civil society campaign. He was invited by the President of COP 21 to be part of the ministerial team that helped to achieve consensus on the historic Paris Agreement, for which he received recognition by the climate change advocacy group, “Global Optimism”.

He has also written extensively on the climate crisis in the Region, including the publication, “Where is the Justice? An Anthology of Caribbean Youth Perspectives on the Climate Crisis”.