CARICOM continues National CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME) Consultations in St. Vincent and the Grenadines

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretariat began another series of consultations on CSME implementation arrangements today (3 June) in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. These sessions, which will end on 5 June, are being conducted in collaboration with the St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade.

This morning, the CARICOM Secretariat delegation, led by Mr. Leo Preville, Director, CARICOM Single Market, met with Dr. the Honourable Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister, and Senator the Honourable Keisal Peters, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade at the Office of the Prime Minister.

The delegation is also expected to meet with the Cabinet; the Parliamentary Opposition; Ministries; Departments and Agencies responsible for CSME matters and other key stakeholders. These consultations provide an opportunity to assess the arrangements in place to support implementation of the CSME, gain insight into the constraints limiting implementation and engage stakeholders in identifying possible solutions. This inclusive approach involving critical state and non-state actors is critical to the engagement.

National consultations are scheduled for other CARICOM Member States participating in the CSME including St. Kitts and Nevis. In April, similar interventions and engagements were conducted in Saint Lucia.

The mission is being carried out with the assistance of the 11th European Development Fund, Strengthening the Framework of CARICOM Integration and Cooperation Process (SFCICP).