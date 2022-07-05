ADVERT
Tuesday, July 5

CARICOM countries pushing for new regional air carrier

Ernesto Cooke
From left: PMof SVG Ralph Gonsalves, President of Suriname and incumbent CARICOM Chariman Chandrikapersad Santokhi - photo GuyanaNewsRoom

A new regional carrier is urgently being discussed between Guyana and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), according to Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves.

He made the announcement at a press conference following the 43rd meeting of CARICOM heads in Suriname.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said the establishment of this new regional carrier is “a matter of urgency”, especially with renewed efforts to facilitate free movement within CARICOM.

On the margins, we have decided to address the issue of a regional airline of some kind between the countries.

It may well be a revival of LIAT in some form or another, Gonsalves said.

To establish a framework for the new regional airline, however, an aviation consultant will be needed, according to the Prime Minister.

“… but it has to be done quickly,” he added.

Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, St. Lucia, Barbados, Dominica and Guyana will lead discussions on the new airline.

Source :
NewsRoom Guyana
Ernesto has written for the New York Times and reported for the BBC during the La Soufriere Eruptions of 2021

