CARICOM countries pushing for new regional air carrier

A new regional carrier is urgently being discussed between Guyana and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), according to Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves.

He made the announcement at a press conference following the 43rd meeting of CARICOM heads in Suriname.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said the establishment of this new regional carrier is “a matter of urgency”, especially with renewed efforts to facilitate free movement within CARICOM.

On the margins, we have decided to address the issue of a regional airline of some kind between the countries.

It may well be a revival of LIAT in some form or another, Gonsalves said.

To establish a framework for the new regional airline, however, an aviation consultant will be needed, according to the Prime Minister.

“… but it has to be done quickly,” he added.

Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, St. Lucia, Barbados, Dominica and Guyana will lead discussions on the new airline.