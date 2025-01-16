CARICOM & ILO labour market analysis to shape regional migration policy

The International Labour Organization (ILO), in collaboration with the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretariat, launched the consultancy: Free Movement of persons in the CARICOM Region: Undertaking labour market analysis in the Region to inform the development of a comprehensive labour migration policy for the Region.

Designed as part of an ongoing collaboration between ILO and CARICOM to strengthen the free movement of persons in the region, the study will evaluate the interplay of economic, employment, and migration patterns in the region. Findings are expected to guide Member States in optimising labour mobility, protecting workers’ rights, and enhancing job creation through innovative economic strategies.

During the virtual launch on Tuesday, 14 January 2025, Mr. Leo Preville, Director of the CARICOM Single Market (CSM), joined ILO officials Mr. Abdelmalik Muhummed, Employment and Labour Market Specialist, and Mr. Francesco Carella, Regional Labour Migration Specialist, to highlight the importance of the analysis in shaping sustainable migration policies that reflect the region’s complex socio-economic realities. The employers and workers’ organizations, represented by the Caribbean Congress of Labour and Caribbean Employers’ Confederation, the CARICOM Private Sector Organization, along with The University of West Indies, have equally supported the initiative, confirming their readiness to oversee this work as members of the Project Steering Committee.

Key participants included Permanent Secretaries, Ambassadors to CARICOM, labour commissioners and senior labour officers, CSME focal points, statistical officers, data managers, technical liaison officers and other relevant stakeholders.

CSM Director, Mr. Leo Preville indicated “the development of policies to enhance the smooth movement of people is central to the success of the CARICOM Single Market and Economy. An evidence-based approach to the development of policy is therefore critical.”

He also remarked “The development of the labour migration policy component of the regional migration policy must be centred on a sound analysis. The study will provide the opportunity for a close and detailed assessment of both the demand and supply sides of labour in the Community as well as provide an understanding of the migration dynamics taking place in the Community. This understanding is especially important in the context of the standing decision of the Heads of Government to work towards the free movement of all CARICOM nationals.”

ILO Employment and Labour Market Specialist, Mr. Abdelmalik Muhummed, emphasised that, “Migration presents challenges and opportunities for long-term socio-economic development in this region. The ILO is pleased to partner with CARICOM on this landmark study that will provide critical insights into how migration can enhance workforce dynamics for inclusive sustainable growth that prioritises decent work and social justice in Caribbean Member States.”

Spanning January to April 2025, the analysis will employ a robust methodology, incorporating primary and secondary data collection, stakeholder consultations, and sectoral analysis. Key deliverables include an inception report, two draft reports, and a final report, culminating in a validation workshop to ensure alignment with national and regional goals.

The results are expected to provide a comprehensive understanding of the economic, employment, labour and migration dynamics as much of the region currently faces unprecedentedly low levels of growth and an increase in vulnerabilities. The cross-cutting study will further explore the effects of climate change on jobs and labour mobility, consider casual chains, identify opportunities and challenges, and recommend possible strategies for improving productive employment in the CARICOM Region.