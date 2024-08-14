CARICOM IMPACS CONTINUES CGIU SENSITISATION WORKSHOP IN BARBADOS

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Implementation Agency for Crime and Security’s (IMPACS) Crime Gun Intelligence Unit (CGIU) continues to host sensitisation and awareness workshops as part of its efforts to address gun crime in the region. Following from the first round of workshops held in St. Kitts and Nevis in May 2024, the second session is being held at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre (LESC) in Barbados from 12 – 14 August 2024.

Delivering the feature address at the opening of the workshop, the Honourable Dale Marshall, Attorney-General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Barbados advocated for a comprehensive strategy to address gun violence in Barbados and called for greater collaboration among communities to share information with the relevant authorities to apprehend offenders.

“As of September, last year, we had 292 firearm cases waiting to be tried. In 2024, the number has not changed significantly, we are in the region of just over 250. In the 18 months ending last month, there were 142 firearm trials,” he revealed. Mr. Marshall reiterated that the fight against firearms trafficking “has to be an all-of-society endeavour.”

Ms. Tonya Ayow, Deputy Executive Director, CARICOM IMPACS agreed and noted that: “In an era where transnational crime knows no borders, our collective efforts have never been more vital. Today, as we convene, we recognise that the fight against firearms-related crimes demands a united front. It is our collective intention to continue the operational support while at the same time, working with our partners to increase the capabilities and capacities of the Member States’ Firearms Units throughout the region.”

She added that there were no ‘overnight fixes’ to the gun problem currently being experienced in the Caribbean. However, Ms. Ayow stated that with steady partnerships on all fronts, together with a collective and united effort, there has been slow, but steady progress in the fight against gun violence and trafficking.

In less than one year, CARICOM Member States have been experiencing the benefits of the CGIU, which has been working alongside United States (US) agencies such as the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) to support firearm-related investigations through the provision of relevant and actionable intelligence. Ms. Ayow also took the opportunity to thank the US Government for their support of the CGIU.

Ms. Karin Sullivan, Deputy Chief of Mission, US Embassy, Bridgetown, Barbados, said the US Government has already invested over US$10 million in security assistance to reduce firearms trafficking in the Caribbean, with additional criminal justice support through the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative (CBSI). “It is an issue we have been working to address, one we are currently working to address, and one we are committed to address in the future,” she assured.

Ms. Sullivan stated the partnership with IMPACS on the CGIU was driven by a shared recognition of the impact of crime and violence in regional communities. “By improving citizen security and removing guns from the streets, we aim to fulfill the fundamental need for safety among our citizens and residents,” she added.

Participants at the workshop include representatives from law enforcement including Ministers, Parliamentarians and senior officials from both Customs and Police in Barbados.