CARICOM IMPACS to Host Regional Cyber Crisis Management Training

CARICOM IMPACS bolsters regional skills in cyber security

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Implementation Agency for Crime and Security (IMPACS) will host regional Cyber Crisis Management Training from 6 – 7 June 2024, in Barbados.

The training, which will be conducted by the Thales Group, seeks to provide regional cyber security practitioners, who are responsible for managing these types of incidents and crises in their respective organisations or agencies, with the necessary skills and knowledge to effectively manage and mitigate these events’ impact on national security, business continuity, and public trust.

Open to national cyber security specialists and law enforcement agencies, the training will also include participants from National Cyber Security Incident Response Teams (CSIRTs), LEO (Law Enforcement Officials) cybercrime investigative personnel, as well as other national and regional security practitioners. Participation at the training is expected from Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, Guyana, Jamaica, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad and Tobago.

Lt. Col. Michael Jones, Executive Director, CARICOM IMPACS, underscored the importance and timeliness of this training given the proliferation of cybercrimes across the region and around the world. “We are ensuring that people, organisations and countries are equipped with the competencies, tools and continued support they need to prevent and deal with these types of incidents, if and when they do occur, by creating a culture of security and strengthening our technological defenses,” he said.

The training will cover several topics including:

Understanding the cyber threat landscape and the impact of cyber crises on organisations and societies;

Developing a cyber crisis management plan and incident response protocols;

Building and managing a cyber crisis management team;

Communicating effectively with stakeholders during a cyber crisis; and

Conducting a post-incident review and implementing lessons learned.

It will be delivered through a combination of lectures, group discussions, case studies, and practical exercises. Participants will be encouraged to share their experiences, best practices, and to learn from each other’s perspectives.

ABOUT CARICOM IMPACS

The CARICOM IMPACS was established by the 27th Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM in July 2006, in Bird Rock, St. Kitts and Nevis, as the implementation arm of a new regional architecture to manage CARICOM’s action agenda on crime and security.

At this meeting, the Heads of Government signed an Inter-Governmental Agreement establishing CARICOM IMPACS as a legal entity, with direct responsibility for research, monitoring and evaluation, analysis, and the preparation of background documents and reports, as well as project development and implementation of the regional crime and security agenda.